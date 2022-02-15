NTSE Stage-2 results to be declared on Feb 18; here's how to check

The results for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-2 2021 will be announced on February 18, 2022, at 5 p.m., according to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The results will be released on NCERT's official website- ncert.nic.in.

The National Talent Search Examination Stage-II examination was held on October 24 at 68 centers across the country.

The final result of NTSE stage-2 will be uploaded on the NCERT website at 5 pm.

Here's how to check the result:

1) Go to the official website of NCERT — ncert.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for ‘NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021’

3)Fill in the necessary login details and submit.

4) Result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Save the result page for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST