NTET Advance Intimation Examination City Out At exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/; Here’s How To Access The Intimation Slip

NTET Advance Intimation Examination City: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) - 2026 Advance Intimation Examination City on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ . Candidates can access their Advance Intimation Examination City by adding their application number and password.

The NTET exam will be conducted on 28 April, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country

Candidates are advised to note that this Advance Intimation Slip is not the Admit Card. It only provides information regarding the city of the examination center. The Admit Card will be issued separately in due course.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download Slip

Check The Official Notification Here

NTET Advance Intimation Examination City: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the NTET Advance Intimation Examination Slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link "Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG) - 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Add login credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth, or Password, and the Security Pin (captcha) displayed.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your exam city slip will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

NTET Advance Intimation Examination City: Helpdesk Details

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) https://exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ and https://nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination