NTET 2026 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in; Over 9,000 Candidates Appear For Teaching Eligibility Test

NTA NTET 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Teacher’s Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026, conducted for postgraduate students of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy aspiring to enter the teaching profession.

The examination was held on April 28, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 67 centres in 41 cities in both English and Hindi mediums. NTET is conducted on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).

According to the official data released by the NTA, a total of 9,368 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 9,051 appeared.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the result

NTA NTET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their NTET 2026 result and scorecard:

Visit the official NTET website at NTET Official Website

Click on the NTET 2026 scorecard link available on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the result

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference

NTA NTET 2026 Result: Overall Candidate Statistics

Total Registered Candidates: 9,368

Total Candidates Appeared: 9,051

Category-Wise Candidate Data

General

Registered: 4,589

Appeared: 4,432

Gen-EWS

Registered: 265

Appeared: 261

OBC-NCL

Registered: 3,072

Appeared: 2,976

SC

Registered: 1,129

Appeared: 1,080

ST

Registered: 313

Appeared: 302

Gender-Wise Candidate Data

Male

Registered: 3,394

Appeared: 3,238

Female

Registered: 5,974

Appeared: 5,813

NTA NTET 2026 Result: Role of NTA limited to conducting examination

The NTA clarified that its role in NTET 2026 was limited to the registration process, conduct of the examination, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges from candidates, finalising the answer keys, preparing the results, and publishing the scorecards.

The agency further informed that the results of all candidates have already been shared with the NCISM and NCH for further processing.

Candidates have been advised to remain in touch with their respective institutions and authorities for the next stage of procedures related to eligibility and appointments.