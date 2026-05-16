NTET 2026 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in; Over 9,000 Candidates Appear For Teaching Eligibility Test

NTA NTET 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Teacher’s Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026, conducted for postgraduate students of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy aspiring to enter the teaching profession.
The examination was held on April 28, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 67 centres in 41 cities in both English and Hindi mediums. NTET is conducted on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).
According to the official data released by the NTA, a total of 9,368 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 9,051 appeared.
Direct link to read the official notification
Direct link to check the result
NTA NTET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result
Candidates can follow these steps to access their NTET 2026 result and scorecard:
Visit the official NTET website at NTET Official Website
Click on the NTET 2026 scorecard link available on the homepage
Enter the required login credentials
Submit the details to view the result
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference
NTA NTET 2026 Result: Overall Candidate Statistics
Total Registered Candidates: 9,368
Total Candidates Appeared: 9,051
Category-Wise Candidate Data
General
Registered: 4,589
Appeared: 4,432
Gen-EWS
Registered: 265
Appeared: 261
OBC-NCL
Registered: 3,072
Appeared: 2,976
SC
Registered: 1,129
Appeared: 1,080
ST
Registered: 313
Appeared: 302
Gender-Wise Candidate Data
Male
Registered: 3,394
Appeared: 3,238
Female
Registered: 5,974
Appeared: 5,813
NTA NTET 2026 Result: Role of NTA limited to conducting examination
The NTA clarified that its role in NTET 2026 was limited to the registration process, conduct of the examination, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges from candidates, finalising the answer keys, preparing the results, and publishing the scorecards.
The agency further informed that the results of all candidates have already been shared with the NCISM and NCH for further processing.
Candidates have been advised to remain in touch with their respective institutions and authorities for the next stage of procedures related to eligibility and appointments.