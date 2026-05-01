NTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At exams.nta.nic.in; Challenge Window Open Till May 3

NTET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and challenge the answer key through the official website at . The last date to challenge is May 3, 2026. The NTET 2026 examination was conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in the country.
In case of any queries regarding NTET 2026, candidates can contact the authorities by calling 40759000 or by sending an email to ntet@nta.ac.in.
Direct Link To Check Notification
Direct Link To Raise Objections
NTET 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates
Exam Name: NTET 2026
Answer Key Challenge Window: May 1 to May 3, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: May 3, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)
Fee per Question: ₹200 (non-refundable)
NTET 2026 Answer Key: How to Challenge NTET 2026 Answer Key
Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by following the steps below:
Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/.
Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."
Log in with your application number and password.
Enter the captcha code and submit.
Click again on the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'.
View the question IDs displayed.
The option in the 'Correct Option' column is the answer provided by NTA.
Select the option(s) you want to challenge by checking the box.
Upload supporting documents (in a single PDF file)
Click on "Save your claim."
Review the challenged questions.
Click on 'Save your claim and pay the fee finally.'
Pay ₹200 per question via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI
NTET 2026 Answer Key: Important Instructions for Candidates
The challenge fee is non-refundable
No objections will be accepted without payment
Challenges submitted after May 3, 2026 (11:50 PM) will not be considered
Fees cannot be paid through offline modes
NTET 2026 Answer Key: What Happens After the Challenge?
If a candidate’s challenge is found valid:
The answer key will be revised
The updated answer will apply to all candidates
The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key
The NTA will not inform candidates individually whether their challenge has been accepted or rejected. The final answer key, once reviewed by subject matter experts, will be deemed final and binding.