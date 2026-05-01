NTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At exams.nta.nic.in; Challenge Window Open Till May 3

NTET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and challenge the answer key through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ . The last date to challenge is May 3, 2026. The NTET 2026 examination was conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in the country.

In case of any queries regarding NTET 2026, candidates can contact the authorities by calling 40759000 or by sending an email to ntet@nta.ac.in.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Raise Objections

NTET 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are now live.

You can check your responses and raise challenges within the given dates.

Please submit any challenge before the deadline.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NTET2026 #AnswerKey pic.twitter.com/veULIgPABd — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 1, 2026

NTET 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates

Exam Name: NTET 2026

Answer Key Challenge Window: May 1 to May 3, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 3, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Fee per Question: ₹200 (non-refundable)

NTET 2026 Answer Key: How to Challenge NTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by following the steps below:

Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/.

Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Log in with your application number and password.

Enter the captcha code and submit.

Click again on the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'.

View the question IDs displayed.

The option in the 'Correct Option' column is the answer provided by NTA.

Select the option(s) you want to challenge by checking the box.

Upload supporting documents (in a single PDF file)

Click on "Save your claim."

Review the challenged questions.

Click on 'Save your claim and pay the fee finally.'

Pay ₹200 per question via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

NTET 2026 Answer Key: Important Instructions for Candidates

The challenge fee is non-refundable

No objections will be accepted without payment

Challenges submitted after May 3, 2026 (11:50 PM) will not be considered

Fees cannot be paid through offline modes

NTET 2026 Answer Key: What Happens After the Challenge?

If a candidate’s challenge is found valid:

The answer key will be revised

The updated answer will apply to all candidates

The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key

The NTA will not inform candidates individually whether their challenge has been accepted or rejected. The final answer key, once reviewed by subject matter experts, will be deemed final and binding.