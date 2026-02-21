 NTA Will Open JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window From 27 February 2026; Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Will Open JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window From 27 February 2026; Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

NTA Will Open JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window From 27 February 2026; Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

NTA will open the correction window facility for the JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 Examination. Candidates can edit the application from 27 February 2026 until 28 February 2026 until 11:50 PM. In case of any issues faced by the candidates during the correction window, they can email mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarifications.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has released a notification today regarding the opportunity to edit/modify the online application for the JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 Examination. Candidates can edit the application from 27 February 2026 until 28 February 2026 until 11:50 PM. 

The notification also stated that it has provided an opportunity for all candidates who applied for JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 as well as those who applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 and registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 to make changes in the application form. 

Candidates are advised to make corrections within the given deadline; hereafter, no correction in particulars whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.

In case of any issues faced by the candidates during the correction window, they can email mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarifications.

FPJ Shorts
Significance Of Skanda Shasti Vrat And Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Kartikeya
Significance Of Skanda Shasti Vrat And Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Kartikeya
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Sachin Kumawat Be Eliminated In Week 6?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Sachin Kumawat Be Eliminated In Week 6?
Want To Study Robotics, Renewable Energy, Japanese, Or German? Jamia Millia Islamia Adds 30 New UG, PG & Diploma Courses For 2026; Check Registration Details Here
Want To Study Robotics, Renewable Energy, Japanese, Or German? Jamia Millia Islamia Adds 30 New UG, PG & Diploma Courses For 2026; Check Registration Details Here
Emotional Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude To Wife Radha After Jail Release At Niece's Wedding: 'Won't Be Able To Repay Her Debt'
Emotional Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude To Wife Radha After Jail Release At Niece's Wedding: 'Won't Be Able To Repay Her Debt'

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates Are Allowed to Edit/ Modify the Following:

Existing Candidates

(Those already registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 between 31 Oct and 27 Nov 2025 and who also applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

 Candidates Are Allowed to Change/Edit:

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities (as per available options)

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

Gender

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

Identity Details—Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar

Note: Changes in these fields will be allowed only after paying an additional fee, if applicable.

New Candidates

(For new candidates who applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

 Candidates Are NOT Allowed to Change:

Mobile Number

E-mail Address

Address (Permanent & Present)

Emergency Contact Details

Live/Uploaded Photograph

Candidates May Change ONLY ONE of the Following:

Candidate Name, or

Father's Name, or

Mother's Name

(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)

New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)

They can change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)

Signature

Paper

Based on Permanent & Present Address, Candidates Can Change:

Examination City Selection

Medium of Examination

Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):

Aadhaar Details

Follow us on