NTA Will Open JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window From 27 February 2026; Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has released a notification today regarding the opportunity to edit/modify the online application for the JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 Examination. Candidates can edit the application from 27 February 2026 until 28 February 2026 until 11:50 PM.

The notification also stated that it has provided an opportunity for all candidates who applied for JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 as well as those who applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 and registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 to make changes in the application form.

Candidates are advised to make corrections within the given deadline; hereafter, no correction in particulars whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.

In case of any issues faced by the candidates during the correction window, they can email mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarifications.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates Are Allowed to Edit/ Modify the Following:

Existing Candidates

(Those already registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 between 31 Oct and 27 Nov 2025 and who also applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

Candidates Are Allowed to Change/Edit:

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities (as per available options)

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

Gender

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

Identity Details—Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar

Note: Changes in these fields will be allowed only after paying an additional fee, if applicable.

New Candidates

(For new candidates who applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

Candidates Are NOT Allowed to Change:

Mobile Number

E-mail Address

Address (Permanent & Present)

Emergency Contact Details

Live/Uploaded Photograph

Candidates May Change ONLY ONE of the Following:

Candidate Name, or

Father's Name, or

Mother's Name

(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)

New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)

They can change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)

Signature

Paper

Based on Permanent & Present Address, Candidates Can Change:

Examination City Selection

Medium of Examination

Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):

Aadhaar Details