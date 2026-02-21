NTA Will Open JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window From 27 February 2026; Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has released a notification today regarding the opportunity to edit/modify the online application for the JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 Examination. Candidates can edit the application from 27 February 2026 until 28 February 2026 until 11:50 PM.
The notification also stated that it has provided an opportunity for all candidates who applied for JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 as well as those who applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 and registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 to make changes in the application form.
Candidates are advised to make corrections within the given deadline; hereafter, no correction in particulars whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.
In case of any issues faced by the candidates during the correction window, they can email mail at for further clarifications.
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details
Candidates Are Allowed to Edit/ Modify the Following:
Existing Candidates
(Those already registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 between 31 Oct and 27 Nov 2025 and who also applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)
Candidates Are Allowed to Change/Edit:
Course (Paper)
Medium of Question Paper
State Code of Eligibility
Examination Cities (as per available options)
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)
Gender
Category
Fee Payment (if applicable)
Identity Details—Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar
Note: Changes in these fields will be allowed only after paying an additional fee, if applicable.
New Candidates
(For new candidates who applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)
Candidates Are NOT Allowed to Change:
Mobile Number
E-mail Address
Address (Permanent & Present)
Emergency Contact Details
Live/Uploaded Photograph
Candidates May Change ONLY ONE of the Following:
Candidate Name, or
Father's Name, or
Mother's Name
(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)
New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)
They can change/add all the following fields:
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)
State Code of Eligibility
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
Paper
Based on Permanent & Present Address, Candidates Can Change:
Examination City Selection
Medium of Examination
Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):
Aadhaar Details