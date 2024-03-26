NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

The application forms for the UGC-NET June 2024 session will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the near future. Candidates can register by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in once the application forms are available. According to the NTA examination schedule for the academic year 2024-25, the UGC-NET Session I competitive exam is set to take place from June 1 to June 21.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a Master's degree in any field is required, with a minimum of 55% marks.

Furthermore, candidates from the reserved categories of OBC/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender must possess a similar qualification with a minimum of 50% marks.

The maximum age for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is 30 years.

There is no specified age requirement for candidates applying for the assistant professor examination.

Application Fees

The fee required for candidates belonging to the general category to apply for the exam is ₹1,100, whereas for OBC candidates it is ₹600.

Reserved category - SC/ ST/ PwD, the application fee is ₹275.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘UGC NET 2024 application form’ tab on the homepage.

Register through the required details such as email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with the required personal details.

Upload relevant documents and pay application fees as per the requirement.

Review and click on ‘Submit’.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Read Also Runaway JEE Aspirant Optimist After Mumbai’s Lessons

For more updates, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC.