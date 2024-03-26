 NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

Get ready for UGC-NET June 2024 session, NTA to release application forms soon. Register at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Check eligibility, exam dates, and more.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

The application forms for the UGC-NET June 2024 session will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the near future. Candidates can register by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in once the application forms are available. According to the NTA examination schedule for the academic year 2024-25, the UGC-NET Session I competitive exam is set to take place from June 1 to June 21.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a Master's degree in any field is required, with a minimum of 55% marks.

Furthermore, candidates from the reserved categories of OBC/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender must possess a similar qualification with a minimum of 50% marks.

The maximum age for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is 30 years.

There is no specified age requirement for candidates applying for the assistant professor examination.

Application Fees

The fee required for candidates belonging to the general category to apply for the exam is ₹1,100, whereas for OBC candidates it is ₹600.

Reserved category - SC/ ST/ PwD, the application fee is ₹275.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘UGC NET 2024 application form’ tab on the homepage.

Register through the required details such as email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with the required personal details.

Upload relevant documents and pay application fees as per the requirement.

Review and click on ‘Submit’.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Read Also
Runaway JEE Aspirant Optimist After Mumbai’s Lessons
article-image

For more updates, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

Children Run Riot With Holi, Colours And Joy

Children Run Riot With Holi, Colours And Joy

ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window To Reopen On March 27

ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window To Reopen On March 27

Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

AP LAWCET 2024 Application Process Begins Today Register Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2024 Application Process Begins Today Register Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in