NTA To Schedule Retest Of CUET UG 2024 If Grievance Raised Found Valid

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the provisional answer key of CUET UG 2024. As stated in the official announcement, in case any student grievances regarding the exam's administration are determined to be valid, the exam conducting agency will administer a retest for CUET UG applicants from July 15–19.

Students have until June 9 at 5 p.m. to voice concerns about the CUEG UG 2024 test, which serves as a requirement for undergraduate admissions to all Central Government universities, as well as complaints to the provided provisional answer key.

The NEET UG 2024 result came out ten days ahead of schedule, causing controversy, and more than a month has passed since the NTA was involved in that announcement. The CUET UG result has been postponed (since the anticipated deadline was June 30), yet the results for the medical entrance exam were announced ahead of time and have caused requests for a retake.

According to Indian Express reports, the country's first hybrid CUET UG test was held in Delhi the night before it was scheduled to take place, with reasons given for the cancellation being logistics. Similar cancellations occurred at a Kanpur centre where the issuance of incorrect exam papers had caused concern.

For 15 topics, the NTA conducted exams using pen and paper, while for the remaining 48 subjects, it used a computer. In order to decrease the normalisation process, this was done. More than 13.4 lakh applicants enrolled for the test this year, as reported by Indian Express.

Read Also Congress Demands NEET-UG Exam Redo Amid Growing Allegations

NTA has been under fire since the announcement of the NEET UG 2024 results on June 4 and the finding of many anomalies, including an incorrect question, an inflated list of top scores, and claims of unfair grace marks and paper leaks. Since then, the NTA has also had to postpone or cancel several tests, including the NCET, CSIR UGC NET, and UGC NET. In light of this, the Centre has established a high-level committee to investigate the NTA's operations, and the CBI is investigating the matter.

The postgraduate medical entrance test, which is conducted by NBEMS, has a new exam date that has been issued by the Centre, which has also postponed NEET PG.