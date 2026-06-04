NTA To Release UGC NET City Intimation Slip On June 10; Admit Card By June 15

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the UGC NET June 2026 admit card by June 15, 2026, on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Before the hall ticket is issued, candidates will be able to download the advance city intimation slip by June 10, 2026.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.

Advance city intimation slips will help the candidates know in which city an examination centre is located and plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, the exact address of the exam centre, reporting time, shift timing, and instructions for the day of the exam will be mentioned only on the admit card.

To download the city intimation slip and admit card, candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their application number along with their password or date of birth.

Candidates must carry the UGC NET admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: How To Access Admit Card

Candidates can check out the details below to access the UGC NET Admit Card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Locate and click the link on the next December exam “Admit Card Download”.

Step 3: After clicking on the download link, you will be required to enter the required details like Application Number, Password, and Security Pin, and click on the “SIGN IN” button.

Step 4: Check all the details and click on the Download PDF button.

Step 5: The UGC NET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Print it out and keep it for future use.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in a single session of three hours (180 minutes). There will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2, and candidates will have to complete both papers in one sitting.

The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for the latest announcements regarding admit card release, examination schedule, and other important updates.

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: Help Desk

For further clarification related to UGC-NET June 2026, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.