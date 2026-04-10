NTA To Release JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Download & Challenge

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notice on April 8, 2026 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A tentative timeline for the release of the preliminary answer key and results is included in the announcement. The JEE Main Paper 1 results are anticipated on April 20, 2026, while the provisional answer key is provisionally set for April 11. In due order, NTA will verify the official dates.

Before the final results are revealed, candidates can review their raw scores by downloading the answer key and response sheets.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Important dates

Question papers release: By April 9, 2026

Provisional answer key & response sheet: By April 11, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: Within the stipulated window after release

Result declaration (Paper 1): By April 20, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to download provisional answer key

Use the following procedures to download the tentative answer key from the official portal once the official link is operational:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of JEE Main.

Step 2: Select the "JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key" URL.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and application number.

Step 4: The response sheet and preliminary answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Compute your raw scores after downloading the PDF.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Objection fee

Candidates must pay a non-refundable objection fee for each challenge.

The fee is ₹200 per question.

Payment must be made through online payment modes only.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to challenge the provisional answer key

On April 10, 2026, NTA is anticipated to launch the challenge window, during which candidates will be able to submit their complaints to the JEE Main provisional answer key. NTA will publish the final answer key and the results after all objections have been addressed.

Here's how to use the official portal to contest the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the main NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter your password and application numbers to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Challenge Answer Key" link from the dashboard.

Step 4: The list of questions will appear. Choose the question or questions you wish to contest.

Step 5: Provide proof or legitimate supporting documentation to back up your challenge.

Step 6: Submit the challenges and pay the objection fee.