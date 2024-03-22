NTA to Issue JEE Main 2024 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to issue the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 in the near future. This announcement is an important update for candidates who are getting ready to take the highly esteemed exam.

Here's how candidates can check their exam city for JEE Main 2024 Session 2:

Exam Date:

From April 1 to April 15, 2024

Exam Time:

First Shift: 9 am to 12 noon

Second Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

Candidates should anticipate the release of admit cards three days before the scheduled examination date.

How to check the city intimation slip:

Visit to the official website of the JEE Main 2024 examination.

Look for the "JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip" link on the homepage.

Once the link is located, candidates need to enter their login credentials.

After entering the necessary details, submit the information. A new page will then display the city intimation slip.

Review the intimation slip thoroughly. If everything is accurate, download and print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website of JEE Main for any further related details or announcements regarding the examination.

The city intimation slip is an important document that candidates must obtain to make appropriate arrangements for their travel and accommodation. As the exam dates approach, candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly in order to perform well in the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 and pursue their academic goals.