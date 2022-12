UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2022 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, ANI tweeted quoting UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.