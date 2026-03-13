NTA To Conclude JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Extended Registration Portal Today: Apply Now At jeemain.nta.nic.in Until 9 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conclude the extended registration process for the April session today, March 13, at 9 pm today. However, the fee payment window will be available until 11:50 pm.

The NTA has earlier opened the extended registration portal due to numerous requests from candidates for an extension or reopening of the online application portal for submitting the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and paying application fees.

Candidates can add their login credentials, such as username and password, to apply for the extended registration process.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Opens - March 12, 2026

Registration Closes - March 13, 2026, at 9 PM

Fee Payment Deadline - March 13, 2026, at 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2?

Candidates can check out teh steps below to apply for the JEE MAIN 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE MAIN 2026 Session 32 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration link.

Step 3: Register using the login credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload required documents as specified

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form



JEE MAIN 2026 Session 2 Registration: What's Next?

After the closing of the registration window, the NTA will soon release teh intimation slip for the registered candidates. As per the various media reports, the slip can be issued anytime soon in the second week of March 2026.