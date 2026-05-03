NTA To Close NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Today At exams.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Raise Objections

NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NTET 2026 provisional answer key today, May 3, 2026. Candidates who took the exam must submit any challenges they may have through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet before the deadline.

The NTA had previously released the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, allowing candidates to review their performance and raise concerns. The NTET 2026 exam was held on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at multiple locations throughout the country.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Raise Objections

NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Important Dates

Exam Name: NTET 2026

Exam Date: April 28, 2026

Answer Key Challenge Window: May 1 to May 3, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objection: May 3, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Fee per Question: ₹200 (non-refundable)

NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: How To Challenge NTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections by following these steps:

Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

Click on "Challenge(s) Regarding Answer Key."

Log in with the application number and password.

Enter the captcha code, and submit.

Select the question(s) you want to challenge.

Upload supporting documents as a single PDF file.

Click "Save your claim" to proceed.

Pay ₹200 per question using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

NTET 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are now live.

You can check your responses and raise challenges within the given dates.

Please submit any challenge before the deadline.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NTET2026 #AnswerKey pic.twitter.com/veULIgPABd — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 1, 2026

NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Important Instructions

Candidates should be aware that the challenge fee is non-refundable, and no objection will be accepted unless successfully paid. Any challenges submitted after the deadline will be rejected under all circumstances. Furthermore, the fee can only be paid online; no offline payment options are accepted.

NTET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: What Happens After The Challenge?

If a candidate's objection is deemed valid, the NTA will revise the answer key. The updated answers will be applied to all candidates, and the final score will be calculated accordingly.

The NTA will not notify candidates individually regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The final answer key, after review by subject matter experts, will be considered final and binding.

For further queries, candidates can contact NTA at 40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in.