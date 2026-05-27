NTA To Close NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Portal Tonight At neet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Must Submit Bank Details Before 11:50 PM

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility for submitting bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund today, May 27, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their banking information must complete the process through the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal before the deadline.

The refund process was initiated following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination amid the paper leak controversy. Candidates seeking a refund are required to log in to the registration portal and provide their bank account details through the dedicated refund link.

Direct Link To Check Refund

Direct Link To Check Notification

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Details Required

Candidates must provide the following information to receive the refund:

Account Holder Name (as per bank records)

IFSC Code

Bank Account Number

Bank Name

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque (optional)

NTA has advised candidates to verify all details carefully before submission, as no corrections will be permitted once the information is submitted.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: How To Submit NEET UG 2026 Refund Bank Details

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the refund link available on the dashboard.

Step 4: Enter the required bank account details.

Step 5: Upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque, if applicable.

Step 6: Review the details and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Advisory To Candidates

The NTA has instructed candidates not to initiate any chargeback requests related to the NEET UG 2026 examination fee. The agency stated that refunds will be processed based on the bank account details submitted through the official refund portal.

Candidates who fail to submit their details before 11:50 PM today may miss the opportunity to receive the refund through the current process.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Likely Refund Amount Based On Category

The NTA has confirmed that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The expected refund amounts are:

General: ₹1,700

OBC/EWS: ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000

NRI Candidates: ₹8,500

Refunds are expected to be credited through the payment method used during registration, including bank accounts, debit cards, credit cards, UPI, or digital wallets.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Re-Examination Details

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The NTA has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to change the exam language selected during the original application process. However, candidates were previously allowed to modify their preferred examination city choices.

Students facing issues related to their previously allotted examination centres have been advised to submit their grievances, along with supporting documents, to the official NTA helpdesk via email.