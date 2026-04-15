NTA To Close CUET UG 2026 Photo Verification Window Tomorrow At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2026 Photo Verification Window Tomorrow on the official website.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for uploading the Photo Verification Certificate has been extended from April 7–10, 2026, to April 10–16, 2026. Candidates must download the certificate, get it duly attested, and upload it on the official portal. A printed copy must also be carried to the examination center for verification on the exam day.

The NTA has confirmed that the Photo Verification Certificate module is now available on the official website, and students are advised to complete the process by the deadline.

The extension applies to candidates who registered using Aadhaar, DigiLocker, or other government ID documents and discovered discrepancies between their uploaded photographs and official records. To ensure that applications are processed efficiently, the NTA has made additional verification mandatory for these candidates.

Direct Link To Make Changes Here

Photo Verification Details

The verification module allows candidates, both Aadhaar and non-Aadhaar users, to:

Download the Photo Verification Certificate

Get it duly attested

Upload the verified document online

Carry a printed copy to the examination centre for verification

The NTA has clearly stated that failing to complete the process by the deadline may result in problems during the examination process.

Important Advisory for Candidates

Students applying for CUET (UG) 2026 are advised to:

Complete the verification process immediately

Keep printed copies ready for exam day

Regularly check official NTA websites for updates

In case of any issues or further clarifications related to CUET (UG) - 2026, candidates can reach the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuetug@nta.ac.in.

Check Official Notification Here