NTA To Close CUET UG 2026 Application Window Today; Last Chance To Submit Application At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing its registration enrollment today, 26 February 2026, at 11:50 PM. Due to the enormous volume of requests for CUET UG 2026, the online application registration was first extended on February 23, 2026. The CUET UG exam is all set to be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in CBT mode.

Additionally, the candidates should note that there will be no correction window during this special application window. Once the form is submitted, no changes will be accepted. Candidates should make sure to submit the form before the deadline today.

CUTE UG 2026: Important Dates

Reopened Application Window (Special Extension): 23 February 2026 (Afternoon) to 26 February 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

CUTE UG 2026: How to Apply?

The steps regarding how to apply for the CUET UG 2026 can be checked below:

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official CUET UG website.

Step 2: Click the "New Registration" link on the homepage to add your personal data.

Step 3: After registering, enter your login credentials, such as your username and password.

Step 4: Next, enter your academic details, including your subjects, courses, universities, and university of choice.

Step 5: Attach all of your documents, along with a scanned copy of your picture and signature.

Step 6: After paying the fee, click submit.

Step 7: For your future records, download and print the CUET UG application form.

Direct link to apply

CUTE UG 2026: Application Fee

Applicants must fill out the application form and pay the required fee based on their category and number of subjects.

General category: ₹1,000 for three subjects.

OBC/EWS category: ₹900.

SC/ST/PH category: ₹800.

For exam centers outside India:

Base fee: ₹4,500

Additional fee: ₹1,800 per subject