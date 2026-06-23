NTA To Close CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Apply Until 11:50 PM

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam today, June 23, 2026, at 11:50 p.m. Candidates who want to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so before the deadline by visiting the official CSIR NET website.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Make Changes

According to the official notification, the correctional facility opened on June 22, 2026 and will remain open until 11:50 p.m. today. Candidates may edit the permitted fields specified by NTA in Annexure 1 of the notification.

Applicants should carefully review all of the information on their application forms and, if necessary, make any corrections. The NTA has clarified that this is a one-time opportunity for candidates to avoid hardships caused by inadvertent mistakes made during the application process.

Candidates who make changes to categories such as 'Category' or 'Persons with Benchmark Disabilities' (PwBD) may be charged an additional fee if the change results in a higher application fee. The additional amount can be paid via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. However, any excess fees paid previously will not be refunded.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Opens: June 22, 2026

Correction Window Closes: June 23, 2026

Last Date & Time for Corrections: June 23, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window: Steps To Make Changes

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window:

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Application Correction Window link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Open the application form and update the details that are allowed for correction.

Step 5: Verify all the changes carefully before proceeding.

Step 6: Submit the revised application form by clicking on the Final Submit option.

Step 7: Pay the additional fee, if applicable, for changes that affect the examination fee.

Step 8: Save and download the updated confirmation page.

Step 9: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window: Helpdesk

For further assistance, they may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The agency has also advised candidates to regularly visit the official NTA and CSIR NET websites for the latest updates regarding the examination.