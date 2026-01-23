NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What To Know

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: The JEE Main registration link for the second session of the exam is anticipated to be activated by the National Testing Agency sometime this week. The JEE Main 2026 registration form is available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website. Registration dates for JEE Main session 2 have not yet been released.

Exam and JEE Main 2026 registration dates for session 2 are expected to be released by NTA shortly, along with a comprehensive notification. The JEE Main registration form can be completed by those who have completed their 12th grade education or are taking the exam.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: Anytime soon

Last Date to Apply: Third week of February 2026

Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)

Updated Personal Details as per official records

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

The official website will launch the NTA JEE Main registration link.

To learn how to complete the JEE Main application form for the April session, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the following website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the JEE Main Session 2 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: To generate login credentials, finish the signup process.

Step 4: To complete the JEE Main online form, log in once more.

Step 5: Upload files and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.