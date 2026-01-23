 NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What To Know

NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What To Know

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration is expected to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is yet to announce official dates. The last date to apply is likely in the third week of February, with the April exam scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: The JEE Main registration link for the second session of the exam is anticipated to be activated by the National Testing Agency sometime this week. The JEE Main 2026 registration form is available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website. Registration dates for JEE Main session 2 have not yet been released.

Exam and JEE Main 2026 registration dates for session 2 are expected to be released by NTA shortly, along with a comprehensive notification. The JEE Main registration form can be completed by those who have completed their 12th grade education or are taking the exam.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: Anytime soon

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report

Last Date to Apply: Third week of February 2026

Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)

Updated Personal Details as per official records

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

The official website will launch the NTA JEE Main registration link.

To learn how to complete the JEE Main application form for the April session, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the following website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the JEE Main Session 2 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: To generate login credentials, finish the signup process.

Step 4: To complete the JEE Main online form, log in once more.

Step 5: Upload files and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...