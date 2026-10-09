NTA SWAYAM July Semester 2026 Registration Begins For 662 Courses; Check Application Process, Important Dates And Exam Schedule | File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications in the online mode for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July semester 2026 examinations. The process of registration started on October 9, 2026, for 662 courses, where the candidates can apply for the courses through the official website.

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As per the public notice released by the National Testing Agency dated October 9, the examination is scheduled to be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 8, 2026, and December 12, 2026.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

NTA SWAYAM July Semester 2026: Important Dates

The NTA has announced the schedule for registration, fee payment and application correction. Candidates should take note of the following dates:

Application process begins: October 9, 2026

Last date to submit the application form: October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Last date for examination fee payment: November 1, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application correction window: November 2 to November 3, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Examination city intimation: To be announced

Admit card release: To be announced

Examination dates: December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026

Examination duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

The examination city details and admit card release dates will be announced separately on the official website.

SWAYAM 2026 July Semester: How To Apply

The candidates can fill up the online application form for SWAYAM Examination using the official SWAYAM examination site as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

Step 2: Click on the link for SWAYAM 2026 July Semester Examination Registration.

Step 3: Register your name on the SWAYAM Examination by providing all the necessary details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 5: Pay the examination fees using the available methods of online payment such as credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

Step 6: Verify the details provided in the form and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page after filling the application form.

Candidates are requested to go through the Information Bulletin before filling the application form for more information about the examination scheme, fee structure, etc.

Direct link to apply

SWAYAM 2026 Exam: Course-Wise Schedule And Admit Card

According to the NTA, the examination schedule course-wise is annexed as Annexure I in the public notification. Applicants are advised to check the schedule to know the date of examination relevant to their chosen course.

The exam would be conducted using Computer Based Test method for a period of three hours. Intimation of examination city and admit card would be released through the portal at a future date.

Applicants are advised to visit the NTA website and SWAYAM examination portal from time to time for any information regarding the exam and release of these documents.

Official Websites And Helpdesk Details

Candidates who encounter difficulties while submitting their applications can contact the NTA through the following channels:

• Official NTA website: www.nta.ac.in

• SWAYAM examination portal: exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

• Helpline numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

• Email: swayam@nta.ac.in

The NTA has advised candidates to rely on its official websites for the latest announcements and examination-related information.