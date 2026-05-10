NTA Responds To NEET UG 2026 Alleged Irregularities; Outlines Security Measures And Confirms Cooperation With Agencies

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding reports of alleged irregularities related to the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, following action taken by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group. The agency stated that the clarification was shared for the benefit of candidates, parents, and the general public, as well as through official social media platforms.

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

Strict Security Measures During NEET UG 2026 Exam

NTA confirmed that the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, was held smoothly under strict security arrangements. According to the agency:

The exam was conducted as scheduled across all centres under full security protocols.

Question papers were transported in GPS-enabled vehicles with traceable watermark identifiers.

Examination centres were monitored through AI-based CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

Biometric verification was carried out for every candidate.

5G signal jammers were deployed to prevent unfair practices.

The agency stated that the examination process was completed without disruption on the day of the exam.

Reported Inputs and Action by Agencies

NTA said that on the evening of May 7, 2026, it received inputs regarding possible malpractice related to the exam. These inputs were:

Escalated to central agencies on May 8, 2026 for verification and further action

Shared with law enforcement authorities for independent investigation

The agency added that the subsequent detentions and actions reported in the media are part of the ongoing investigation by enforcement agencies.

NTA, via social media, further stated that "The action subsequently undertaken by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported in the media over recent days, is the result of their professional and timely work. NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required.

NTA Statement on Investigation

NTA clarified that the matter is currently under investigation and emphasized that, “The matter is presently under investigation and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine — including findings that may require further action will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure”

The agency also confirmed its full cooperation with investigating authorities, providing all required examination data and technical support.

Message to NEET (UG) 2026 Candidates

Addressing students and parents, NTA stated that, “To the candidates of NEET (UG) 2026 and their families: the effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants is not in question and will not be devalued."

It further stated that"NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage.

Helpline Support

For queries related to the matter, candidates can contact:

Email: neet-ug@nta.ac.in

Helplines: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

NTA further reiterated its commitment to conducting fair, transparent, and secure examinations and stated that it will continue working with investigating agencies to maintain the integrity of the NEET (UG) examination system.