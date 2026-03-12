NTA Reopens JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Portal Until March 13; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has reopened the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 application window on the official website.

The online application process was initially open from February 1 to February 25, 2026, according to a public notice dated February 1, 2026. Furthermore, the candidates were allowed to correct certain details for two days, on February 27-28, 2026, as stated in the Public Notice dated February 21, 2026.

However, following the closure of the online application portal, the National Testing Agency received numerous requests from candidates for an extension or reopening of the online application portal for submitting the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and paying application fees.

In response to the requests received, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the registration portal for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 for online application form submission from 12 March 2026 (afternoon) to 13 March 2026 (09:00 PM), with fee payment allowed until 11:50 PM on 13 March 2026.

If a candidate has trouble applying for JEE (Main)—2026, he or she should call 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window: Important Dates

Registration Opens - March 12, 2026

Registration Closes - March 13, 2026, at 9 PM

Fee Payment Deadline - March 13, 2026, at 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window: How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2?

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration link on the homepage.

Register using the required details

Fill out the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form