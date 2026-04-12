NTA Releases Updated JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key After April 5 Chemistry Answer Key Discrepancy Reports: Check More Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an update regarding the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 provisional answer key, confirming that candidates can now access and challenge the updated keys on the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in .

According to the official notification shared on social media, NTA has reviewed and updated the provisional answer keys of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, including the Chemistry paper conducted on April 5 (Session 2). Candidates are permitted to raise objections through the prescribed challenge process as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The agency also stated that any inconvenience caused is regretted.

The NTA stated that "NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains, 2026, Session 2, and the same is available on the portal https://jeemain.nta.nic.in . This includes Chemistry, 5th April, S2. Candidates can check and use the challenge route, if needed, as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains, 2026, Session 2 and the same is available on the portal https://t.co/Dt9v7BNaHY. This includes Chemistry 5th April S2. Candidates can check and use challenge route, if needed as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, the official website has clarified that the updated provisional answer keys of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 are available for challenge by candidates.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Reports of Discrepancies Under Verification

Earlier this morning, reports regarding alleged discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, Session 2) surfaced on social media. The NTA acknowledged the concerns and stated that they were currently under verification.

Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification.

NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 12, 2026

The agency further added that it regrets any inconvenience caused to candidates and advised students not to make any payments related to answer key challenges until an official clarification is issued. The NTA stated via social media handles that "Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official clarification is issued."

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Candidates Disappointed With NTA

One user said that , “Appreciate your effort on reviewing the answer keys, however you cannot simply say" Inconvenience caused is regretted" you should apologize unconditionally. Did you understand the mental agony gone through by the kids, it cannot be convinced by simply saying regret messages”.

Appreciate your effort on reviewing the answer keys, however you cannot simply say" Inconvenience caused is regretted" you should apologize unconditionally. Did you understand the mental agony gone through by the kids, it cannot be convinced by simply saying regret messages. — Sankara Kumaravel (@iamSankara80) April 12, 2026

Another user while tagging NTA officials stated that "Quest ID: 6952782193, Apr 6 Shift 1, New key: correct option listed as 6952787694, Previous key released night: 6952787695, Why are you playing with kids future and minds?”.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to download provisional answer key

Follow these instructions to get the preliminary answer key from the official website:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of JEE Main.

Step 2: Select the "JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key" URL

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and application number.

Step 4: The response sheet and preliminary answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Determine your raw scores after downloading the PDF.

Direct link to download answer key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Objection fee

Fee: ₹200 per question

Mode of Payment: Online only

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to challenge

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the primary NTA JEE website.

Step 2: Enter your password and application numbers to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Challenge Answer Key" link from the dashboard.

Step 4: The list of questions will appear. Choose the question or questions you wish to contest.

Step 5: Provide proof or reliable evidence to back up your claim.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee and submit the challenges.