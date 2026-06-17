NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card; Exam On June 22

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 admit card today, June 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

According to the official notice, admit cards for all candidates scheduled to appear on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30 have been made available online. Candidates must download the admit card along with the self-declaration undertaking and carry the required documents to the examination centre.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted across various centres in India on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. Earlier, the NTA had issued the Advance City Intimation Slip on June 10, informing candidates about their examination city and date.

Direct Link To Check Admit Card

Direct Link To Check Notice

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at the ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on UGC NET Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the following details printed on the admit card:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Photograph and signature

Exam date

Exam timing

Subject name

Examination centre details

Reporting time

Important exam-day instructions

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: What to Do in Case of Discrepancy?

If candidates face any difficulty downloading the admit card or find discrepancies in the details mentioned on it, they can contact the NTA Helpdesk through:

Phone: 011-40759000

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in