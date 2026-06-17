NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card; Exam On June 22

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 admit card today, June 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.
According to the official notice, admit cards for all candidates scheduled to appear on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30 have been made available online. Candidates must download the admit card along with the self-declaration undertaking and carry the required documents to the examination centre.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted across various centres in India on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. Earlier, the NTA had issued the Advance City Intimation Slip on June 10, informing candidates about their examination city and date.
Direct Link To Check Admit Card
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at the ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the "UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link.
Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on UGC NET Admit Card 2026
Candidates should carefully verify the following details printed on the admit card:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Application number
Photograph and signature
Exam date
Exam timing
Subject name
Examination centre details
Reporting time
Important exam-day instructions
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: What to Do in Case of Discrepancy?
If candidates face any difficulty downloading the admit card or find discrepancies in the details mentioned on it, they can contact the NTA Helpdesk through:
Phone: 011-40759000
Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in