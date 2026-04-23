NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 E-Certificate At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Download Steps Here

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the e-certificates for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who qualified in the exam can now download their certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ .

The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026, for various eligibility categories, including Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions.

UGC NET December 2025: Certificate Categories

As per the official notification, the certificates have been issued for the following categories:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) only

JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor

Eligibility for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD

Admission to PhD only

UGC–NET December 2025 e-Certificates are now available.

Candidates can download their certificates from: https://t.co/roExIJGkUd⁠

For any assistance, contact: ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in

NTA remains committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient examination… pic.twitter.com/4t895Ho1CP — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 22, 2026

UGC NET December 2025: How to Download UGC NET E-Certificate

Candidates can follow these steps below to download the UGC NET E-certificate:

Step 1: Go to the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for “UGC NET December 2025 E-Certificate."

Step 3: Enter login credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth)

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and save the e-certificate for future reference

UGC NET December 2025: What to Do If You Face Issues

In case candidates face any difficulty while downloading the certificate, they can contact the NTA via email:

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

ecertificate@nta.ac.in

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

UGC NET December 2025: Official Confirmation

As per the public notice dated April 22, 2026, issued under the authority of the National Testing Agency, the e-certificates are now live and accessible to all eligible candidates.