NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams Scheduled From June 17 To 21

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 Semester examinations.

Candidates who have registered for the examinations can now check and download their allotted exam city details through the official SWAYAM examination portal using their application number and password.

The city intimation slip has been issued to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examinations, which will be conducted at centres across the country.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip: SWAYAM January 2026 exam dates

According to the NTA, the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester examinations will be held on:

June 17, 2026

June 18, 2026

June 19, 2026

June 20, 2026

June 21, 2026

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip: City intimation slip is not admit card

The agency has clarified that the advance city intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card.

The document only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. The admit card, which will contain details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, and examination instructions, will be released separately.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and other examination-related announcements.

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM examination website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examination City Intimation Slip.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the city intimation slip.

Step 5: Download and save the document for future reference.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam City Intimation Slip: Helpdesk details for candidates

NTA has advised candidates facing difficulties while downloading or checking the city intimation slip to contact its helpdesk for assistance.

Candidates can reach the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-6922770, or send their queries through email at swayam@nta.ac.in.

The agency has also urged candidates to keep visiting the official SWAYAM examination website regularly for the latest updates on admit cards, examination schedules, and other important notifications related to the January 2026 Semester examinations.