NTA Releases Results For IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Recruitment Exam 2023; List Inside!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi recruitment exam 2023. The results were made public today, i.e., July 17, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the said recruitment exam can now check their results on the NTA's official website. At nta.ac.in, candidates need to look for the results link on the homepage. The link is titled 'Declaration of Final Result of Technical Officer for Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Recruitment Exam (Non-Teaching Posts) 2023'. The results have been made available to the candidates in PDF format.

The recruitment exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test format (CBT).

"The Result of the above-mentioned Posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same," read the public notice dated July 17, 2024.

The candidates can also check the results below

Result List | NTA Website

How To View Results?

Step 1: Go to the NTA's official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the notification section.

Step 3: Once found, click on the given link

Step 4: The result PDF will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the list to check your results

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. Candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers – 011- 40759000/69227700 for any assistance.