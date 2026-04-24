NTA Releases NTET Admit Card 2026 At exams.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) - 2026 Admit Card on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ . Candidates can access their Admit Card by adding their login credentials, such as application number and password.

The NTET exam will be conducted on 28 April 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country

Candidates are advised to note that this Advance Intimation Slip has already been released, which provides information regarding the city of the examination center.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Check The Official Notification Here

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: How to Download NTET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the NTA NTET admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card for NTET 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: The NTET hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

NTET 2026 admit card is now released.

Download it in time and check your exam date and details carefully.

Plan ahead to ensure a smooth exam day experience.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NTET2026 #AdmitCard pic.twitter.com/e5xPG6nB7K — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 23, 2026

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Details to Check in NTET Admit Card 2026

Candidates must carefully verify the following details mentioned on the admit card:

Candidate’s Name (must match official ID)

Date of Birth

Exam Centre Name and Full Address

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

Photograph and Signature (should be clear)

Roll Number and Application Number

Subject/Discipline (Ayurveda/Homoeopathy/Unani/Siddha)

Exam Date and Shift Timing

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must carry the NTET 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam center.

Entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.

In case of any discrepancy in the NTET admit card, candidates should immediately contact the authorities.

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Contact Details for Assistance

If candidates find any errors in their admit card, they can reach out to the NTA through:

Phone: 011-40759000

Email: ntet@nta.ac.in