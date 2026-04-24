NTA Releases NTET Admit Card 2026 At exams.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) - 2026 Admit Card on the official website at . Candidates can access their Admit Card by adding their login credentials, such as application number and password.
The NTET exam will be conducted on 28 April 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country
Candidates are advised to note that this Advance Intimation Slip has already been released, which provides information regarding the city of the examination center.
In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.
NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: How to Download NTET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the NTA NTET admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card for NTET 2026” link
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: The NTET hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use
NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Details to Check in NTET Admit Card 2026
Candidates must carefully verify the following details mentioned on the admit card:
Candidate’s Name (must match official ID)
Date of Birth
Exam Centre Name and Full Address
Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
Photograph and Signature (should be clear)
Roll Number and Application Number
Subject/Discipline (Ayurveda/Homoeopathy/Unani/Siddha)
Exam Date and Shift Timing
NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Important Instructions for Candidates
Candidates must carry the NTET 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam center.
Entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.
In case of any discrepancy in the NTET admit card, candidates should immediately contact the authorities.
NTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Contact Details for Assistance
If candidates find any errors in their admit card, they can reach out to the NTA through:
Phone: 011-40759000
Email: ntet@nta.ac.in