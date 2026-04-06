NTA Releases NSSNET Admit Card 2026 At exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet/; Exams On April 10

NSSNET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification stating that it has released the admit card for the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) 2026 on the official website.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering their Application Number and Password on the NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet/ .

In case of any issues with the Admit Card downloading or discrepancy, candidates can call the NTA helpline number at 01140759000 or 01169227700 or email nssnet@nta.ac.in .

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

NSSNET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can check out the NSSNET Admit Card 2026 steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA exams at nta.ac.in/NSSNET.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link titled 'NSSNET Admit Card 2026.'

Step 3: Now, a login window will open in a new tab.

Step 4: Students will have to enter the login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab to download the NSSNET admit card 2026.

Step 6: Download the NSSNET Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of it.

NSSNET Admit Card 2026: Important Notes

Candidates can check out the important notes here:

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to candidates who meet the eligibility requirements.

The admit card will not be sent by mail.

The candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any of the entries on it.

The issuance of an admit card, however, does not necessarily imply acceptance of eligibility, which will be further scrutinized at later stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

NSSNET Admit Card 2026: Entrance Test Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2026 2026 on April 10 (Friday) from 11.00 AM to 01.30 PM at various locations in Delhi.

Check Official Notification Here