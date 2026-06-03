NTA Releases NIFTEE 2026 Results For UG & PG Programmes At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Check Direct Link Here

NIFTEE 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the final results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results through the official NIFTEE portal using their application number and password.

The examination is conducted for admission to programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for the academic session 2026-27, including Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and lateral entry courses.

Direct link to check the result

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology NLEA UG 2026 Phase – 2

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology Artisans 2026

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology UG and PG Programmes 2026

NIFTEE 2026 Results: More than 21,000 candidates registered

According to NTA, a total of 21,307 unique candidates registered for the Stage 1 examination conducted on February 8, 2026, across 129 examination centres in 97 cities. Since many candidates appeared for both the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT), the examination recorded 40,247 test entries.

Of these, 35,596 test entries were marked as attended, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 88.44 per cent.

The Bachelor of Design programme attracted the highest number of applicants, with over 13,900 candidates registering for the General Ability Test.

NIFTEE 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official NIFTEE website.

Step 2: Click on the NIFTEE 2026 result link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The NIFTEE 2026 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology NLEA UG 2026 Phase – 2

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology Artisans 2026

Score Card for National Institute of Fashion Technology UG and PG Programmes 2026

NIFTEE 2026 Results: Multi-level selection process

The admission process comprised two stages. The first stage comprised GAT and CAT tests that were conducted both as paper and computer-based tests in English and Hindi.

After assessment, the candidates were shortlisted for the second stage in programme-wise and category-wise ratios of 1:4.

In the case of undergraduate programmes, Stage 2 comprised Situation Tests, Studio Tests, Technical Ability Tests, and Artisan Skill Tests depending upon their respective programmes. They were conducted at 28 centres in 20 cities on 26th April 2026.

A total of 12,065 candidates were shortlisted for the second stage of undergraduate admissions, out of which approximately 10,432 candidates appeared, making it an attendance of 86.46 per cent.

Personal interviews were held from 6th April 2026 to 11th April 2026 in New Delhi for postgraduate programmes and lateral entry admissions. Around 1,703 candidates attended the interview sessions.

It is advised that candidates keep visiting NIFT’s admission website for details regarding counselling schedule and admission updates.