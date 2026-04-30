NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Dress Code Guidelines Ahead Of May 3 Exam 

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory to candidates taking the NEET UG 2026, outlining the dress code and permissible items at examination centers. The public notice, dated April 30, 2026, comes ahead of the NEET UG exam, which is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026.

According to the official notification, all candidates must carefully follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Advisory | What You Can Carry & Wear



Hey aspirants! Here’s a quick guide to help you stay stress-free on exam day 👇



✅ Carry a transparent water bottle

✅ Articles of faith allowed (report early for smooth frisking)

✅ Light clothing preferred

– Full… pic.twitter.com/BSxlD8cBCx — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 30, 2026

NEET UG 2026: Key Guidelines for NEET UG 2026

The NTA has listed several important instructions regarding what candidates can wear and bring into the exam center:

Candidates are permitted to bring only transparent water bottles into the examination hall.

Articles of faith are permitted with conditions: Candidates may wear religious or faith-based items to the examination center, but they must arrive early to allow for proper frisking.

Clothing requirements: Although light clothing is preferred, candidates may wear full sleeves or woollens if necessary. However, they must arrive early to allow enough time for security checks.

Slippers and low-heeled footwear are recommended to avoid delays during security checks.

NEET UG 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

The agency has stated that all candidates must strictly follow the dress code and cooperate with the examination staff. Arriving early is highly recommended, especially for those who require additional screening due to specific attire or items.

Candidates can get more information by calling the NTA helpline (011-40759000 / 011-69227700) or sending an email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has also extended its best wishes to all candidates taking the exam, urging them to follow the guidelines to ensure the smooth running of NEET UG 2026.