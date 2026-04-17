NTA Releases NCHM JEE 2026 City Intimation Slip; Candidates Can Now Check Exam City For April 25 Exam

NCHM JEE 2026 City Slip Released: The National Testing Agency has released the city notification slip for NCHM JEE 2026. Candidates who have registered for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) can now view their exam city by logging into the official portal.

The NCHM JEE 2026 entrance exam will take place on April 25, 2026, in 120 exam cities across India, using a computer-based test (CBT). The city slip notifies candidates of their exam location in advance, whereas the admit card is released separately.

Direct Link To Access City Slip

NCHM JEE 2026 City Slip Released: Key Update

Candidates can now download their advance city intimation slip by going to the official website and entering their login information, which includes their application number, password, and captcha code. This slip only informs candidates about their exam location; it is not an admit card.

NCHM JEE 2026 City Slip Released: How to Download NCHM JEE 2026 City Intimation Slip

The official website is exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.

Click the "Advanced City Intimation for NCHM (JEE) 2026" link.

Enter your application number, password, and captcha code.

Submit the information.

View and Download the Exam City Slip.

Save it for future reference.

NCHM JEE 2026 City Slip Released: NCHM JEE 2026 Exam Schedule

Exam Date: April 25, 2026

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Exam Cities: 120 locations across India

NCHM JEE 2026 City Slip Released: Helpline for Candidates

For any issues related to downloading the city slip, candidates can contact:

Helpline: 011-40759000

Email: nchm@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to download their city intimation slip early and stay updated for the release of the admit card.