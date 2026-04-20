NTA Releases JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key At jeemain.nta.nic.in; 2 Physics Questions Removed; Result Expected Today

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 final answer key was released today at 1:15 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the final answer from the offical website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This key is essential because it is used to determine final results once all objections to the provisional answer key have been reviewed. Any dropped questions are also verified by the final answer key. Candidates from the shift where the question is dropped will receive bonus points in these situations. This could affect rankings and overall scores.

Two questions have been removed, according to the JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key PDF. The questions "695278261" and "6952781086" have been removed from the Physics area.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download final answer key

It is important to note that the final answer key cannot be challenged. The raw scores for the JEE Mains 2026 result will be determined using the answers indicated in the JEE Main session 2 final answer key.

The 2026 JEE Main Session 2 results will be revealed soon. Candidates should expect the result link to be activated on April 20, according to the official update. The outcome will be made available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Important information like NTA percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and JEE Advanced 2026 qualification status will be included in the JEE Main Session 2 scorecard. JEE Advanced will be open to the top 2.5 lakh applicants. Along with the results, NTA will also make the topper list public.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download final answer key

NTA Releases JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key: Steps to download final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key 2026”

Step 3: The answer key PDF will open on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key carefully for your paper/shift

Step 5: Click on the download icon to save the PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference if needed

Direct link to download final answer key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Website to check the result

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

examinationservices.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Steps to check the result

Applicants can view and download their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: In the "Candidate Activity" section, click the link to the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for later use after downloading it.

In order to minimise last-minute delays when accessing the results, candidates are advised to maintain their login credentials on hand.