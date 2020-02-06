NTA releases GPAT 2020 result, check at gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the GPAT 2020 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on GPAT's official website, gpat.nta.nic.in. The agency has released GPAT Merit List with the names and rankings of the candidates.

According to reports, a total of 50,747 candidates had appeared for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 Exam. Of the total number of candidates, 20,563 were from General Category while 1,841 were from EWS General Category. On similar lines, 20,914 OBC candidates, 5,894 SC candidates, and 1,535 ST candidates had also appeared for the exam.

GRADUATE PHARMACY APTITUDE TEST (GPAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into M.Pharm programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Steps to check the GPAT Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your merit list.