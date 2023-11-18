NTA Releases Exam Schedule For UGC NET December 2023; Check Now

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Closes tomorrow | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam dates and schedule for the upcoming University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) set to take place in December 2023.

According to the announcement by NTA on Friday, the exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 6, December 7, December 8, December 11, December 12, December 13 and December 14, 2023 respectively.

The admit cards for the UGC NET exams will be issued in the first week of December.

It is important for the candidates appearing for the exams to note that these exams will consist two papers and these papers will follow a question pattern of objective-type, multiple choice questions, that the students are expected to attempt. These exams will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

These exams are held in order to evaluate the candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ roles.

The exam city intimation slip is expected to be released 10 days in advance of the examination dates.

Below is the schedule for the UGC NET exam 2023:

Shift 1

December 6, 2023 : English, Hindu Studies, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions, Konkani.

December 7, 2023 - Commerce.

December 8, 2023 - Education, Comparative Literature, Pali.

December 11, 2023 - Political Science, Chinese, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Kashmiri.

December 12, 2023 - Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/ Development Planning/ Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics, Urdu.

December 13, 2023 - Home Science, Management (including Business Admn. Management/Marketing/Marketing Management/Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Personnel Management/Financial Management/Co-operative Management), Library and Information Science, Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre, Electronic Science, Sociology, Social Work, Mass Communication and Journalism.

December 14, 2023 - Psychology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Linguistics, Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), Medicine & Community Health, Social, Environmental Sciences, Tourism Administration and Management.

Shift 2:

December 6, 2023 - History, Manipuri, German, Prakrit, Sindhi.

December 7, 2023 - Music, French (French Version), Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education, Physical Education, Indian Culture, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Buddhist; Jaina: Gandhian and Peace Studies, Museology & Conservation, Archaeology, Criminology, Computer Science and Applications.

December 8, 2023 - Bengali, Japanese, Indian Knowledge systems, Folk Literature, Public Administration, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bodo, Yoga, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Forensic Science, Telugu, Philosophy.

December 11, 2023 - Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese, Santali.

December 12, 2023 - Maithili, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Arabic, Marathi, Geography.

December 13, 2023 - Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/ Agama), Women Studies, Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies/Human Rights and Duties

December 14, 2023 - Anthropology, Population Studies, Sanskrit, Law.

Read Also Mumbai Schools Take Proactive Measures To Safeguard Students Amidst Moderate Air Quality

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)