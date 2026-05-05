NTA Releases CUET UG Admit Card 2026 At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download Admit Card

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at the cuet.nta.nic.in/.

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in India and abroad.

If candidates have any problems downloading the Admit Card or if the details on the Admit Card are incorrect, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

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CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download CUET UG Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates scheduled for the exam must download their admit cards from the official website beginning May 5, 2026, using their login credentials. Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as Application ID and Password or Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Exam Details

Candidates were already informed about their exam city and schedule through the advance intimation slip released on April 29, 2026.

Each exam shift will be of 3 hours' duration.

Candidates may be assigned 1 to 3 subjects in a single shift

If allotted:

3 subjects - full 3-hour exam

2 subjects - can leave after completing in 2 hours

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Carry the same photo ID proof used in the application process.

Ensure that the details on the admit card are correct.

Read all instructions carefully before the exam day.

Candidates whose live photographs did not match their Aadhaar records, or who used alternate identity proofs during registration, are required to carry an original identity certificate on the exam day.

This certificate must be duly signed by the Principal or Headmaster of their institution, or by a Class-I Gazetted Officer such as a Tehsildar, SDM, or DM. In the case of NRI candidates, the certificate should be signed by an अधिकारी from the Indian Embassy.

This certificate will be required for physical verification at the exam centre.

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Helpdesk Details

In case of issues downloading the admit card or discrepancies:

Call: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA for the latest updates regarding CUET UG 2026.