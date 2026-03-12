NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip For March 16–27 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Download

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification releasing the CUET PG Intimation Slip 2026 for the March 16–27 exam dates.

Candidates can view/download their Examination City Intimation slip for the CUET (PG) 2026 examination using their login credentials. Candidates should be aware that this is not the admit card for the CUET (PG) 2026 examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates

Candidates who are having trouble downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET PG 2026 can contact at 011-40759000 or helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download CUET PG City Slip 2026?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the CUET PG Intimation Slip 2026:

Visit the CUET official website, exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the "CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip" link that appears on screen.

Add the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Download and print the CUET PG exam city slip for later reference.