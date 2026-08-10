NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for Video Editor, Content Writer, Data Analyst & Researcher Posts; Check Details Here

NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for four contractual positions in its Communications & Outreach department. The recruitment drive is for one post each of Video Editor cum Graphic Designer, English Content Writer, Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive and Researcher.

The engagement will initially be for two years and may be extended depending on the candidate's performance and the organisation's requirements.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can apply in the prescribed format along with the required documents. The completed application has to be sent by email to the address mentioned in the vacancy notification by August 21, 2026.

Direct link to read the official announcement

NTA Recruitment 2026: Important details

Recruiting organisation: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Department: Communications & Outreach

Job location: NTA Headquarters, New Delhi

Nature of appointment: Contractual

Initial engagement period: 2 years

Total vacancies: 4

Last date to apply: August 21, 2026

NTA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

NTA is recruiting for the following four positions:

Video Editor cum Graphic Designer: 1 post

English Content Writer: 1 post

Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive: 1 post

Researcher: 1 post

All four positions are based at the NTA Headquarters in New Delhi.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Video Editor cum Graphic Designer

The role involves producing short-form videos, explainers, advisories, event coverage and larger communication films. The selected candidate will also work on bilingual social media graphics, infographics, banners and other communication material.

Eligibility and skills

Minimum 3 years of experience in video editing and graphic design.

Strong portfolio/showreel.

Degree or diploma in film, media, design or communication, or equivalent professional work.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

Knowledge of colour grading, sound design and motion graphics.

Strong typography, layout and design skills, including Devanagari.

Ability to work under tight deadlines, particularly during examination cycles.

Working proficiency in Hindi is preferred.

Experience in cinematography, direction, UI/UX, data visualisation or AI-assisted editing/design will be an advantage.

NTA Recruitment 2026: English Content Writer

The selected candidate will be responsible for preparing press releases, candidate advisories, FAQs, social media content, video scripts, website content, newsletters and leadership communication.

Eligibility and skills

Minimum 3 years of experience in writing/editing.

Degree in English, journalism or mass communication, or equivalent qualification/experience.

Excellent English writing, editing and proofreading skills.

Ability to explain complex examination and policy-related information in simple language.

Ability to work with Hindi-language counterparts to maintain consistency in bilingual communication.

Writing samples are required.

Public policy or government communication experience is preferred.

Familiarity with web and SEO writing will be an advantage.

Working proficiency in Hindi is preferred.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive

The role will involve tracking media and social media coverage, analysing sentiment and engagement, preparing dashboards and monitoring emerging narratives around NTA and its examinations.

Eligibility and skills

Minimum 3 years of experience in data analytics, media monitoring and communications insights.

Master's degree in mass communication, journalism, media studies, public policy, statistics, data or a related field.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree and exceptional experience may also be considered.

Advanced knowledge of Excel/Google Sheets, SQL and data visualisation tools such as Power BI, Tableau or Data Studio.

Experience with social listening and media monitoring platforms such as Meltwater, Brandwatch, Sprinklr or Talkwalker, or equivalent tools.

Strong English and Hindi communication skills.

Ability to analyse regional-language media coverage is desirable.

Python or R, NLP/sentiment analysis and Hindi-language text analytics will be considered an advantage.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Researcher

The selected candidate will conduct desk research and fact-checking, track policy developments and prepare research reports, briefing notes, fact sheets and other material to support NTA's communication activities

Eligibility and skills

Minimum 3 years of research experience.

Degree or master's qualification in public policy, social sciences, economics, journalism or a related field.

Strong desk-research, source-evaluation and fact-checking skills.

Experience in research methodology and translating evidence into communication or strategy.

Strong analytical writing and sourcing skills.

Research/writing samples are required.

Working knowledge of Hindi, including the ability to read Hindi-language sources, is preferred.

Knowledge of the education and examination sector will be an advantage.

Experience in government or public-institution research is preferred.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Salary

The detailed advertisement mentions that remuneration for the four vacancies will be as per industry standards and will be proportionate to the qualifications and experience of the candidate. The detailed advertisement mentions the indicative remuneration bands in Annexure-II.

The detailed advertisement does not mention any figures regarding the remuneration.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

The eligible candidates may apply for the vacancies through the following procedure:

Step 1: Download the application form which is attached with NTA vacancy notification as Annexure-I.

Step 2: Fill in the application form with the relevant information.

Step 3: Submit the relevant documents along with the application form as mentioned in the detailed advertisement.

Step 4: Those candidates who are applying for the post involving writing/research portfolio should attach the required writing/research sample.

Step 5: Check the application form for completeness of the information provided.

Step 6: Email the application form to the mentioned email id in the NTA vacancy notification.

Step 7: Ensure that the application form is received by NTA before 21 August 2026.

The email id mentioned in the vacancy notification is dir-admin@nta.gov.in.