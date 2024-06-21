NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination 2024; New Dates Awaited!

Freepik Image

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination, which was supposed to take place on June 25–27, 2024, has been postponed by National Testing Agency (NTA). It is being postponed because of logistical problems in addition to unforeseen situations. The updated timetable for the examination will be announced later through the official website.

"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," read the official notification.

The purpose of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET is to evaluate candidates and shortlist them for admission to PhD programmes, assistant professorships, and junior research fellowships (JRFs) at UGC-affiliated colleges and universities. This year, the exam is being administered by the NTA. The candidates should note down these changes and keep a check on the official website for the new exam dates. The candidates are advised to visit the official website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in. for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at sirnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024 Cancelled

Earlier, the UGC NET June 2024 exam which was supposed to be administered by NTA had been cancelled due to paper leak, as revealed by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. During a press briefing, Pradhan stated that the government aims to conduct "zero error" exams in the future and took responsibility for the said discrepancy. New exam dates for the UGC NET June 2024 exam are also awaited.