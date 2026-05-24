NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam: Revised Schedule To Be Announced Soon

CUET UG 2026 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 in both shifts.

The decision was made in light of the Department of Personnel and Training's notification of a change in the date of the public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

The update is a continuation of the public notice issued on May 5, 2026, outlining the original CUET (UG) 2026 examination schedule.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Exams on 28 May Deferred

According to the official notification, the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28, 2026 (both shifts) have been postponed. The NTA clarified that the revision is due to the change in the holiday date, which overlaps with the examination schedule.

The agency has stated that revised examination dates for the affected candidates will be announced separately in due course.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Official Advisory for Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to take note of the change and regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates.

Candidates have been urged to rely only on official sources and avoid misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Helpdesk Support

Candidates seeking clarification or assistance can contact the NTA helpdesk:

Phone: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

With the CUET (UG) 2026 examination for 28 May now postponed, candidates are advised to remain patient and keep monitoring official notifications. The revised dates are expected to be announced soon by the NTA.