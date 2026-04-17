NTA Opens Portal For NEET PwD Candidates To Submit Scribe Details; Check Steps And Key Information Here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has released a notification regarding the opening of the portal for the PwD/PwBD candidates to opt-in for their own scribe details. The portal has opened and will be concluding on April 21, 2026.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET UG 2026 examination on 03 May 2026 in Pen & Paper mode. This step comes in compliance with directions from the Honorable Court and follows the provision mentioned in the application form, allowing candidates to share scribe details after exam city intimation.

Check the official notification here

NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Last date to submit scribe details: 21 April 2026 (11:50 PM)

Scribe Details Submission Window: After exam city intimation (portal now open)

NEET UG 2026: Who Can Apply for Scribe Details?

Only those PwD/PwBD candidates who have opted for their own scribe during the application process are eligible to fill in the scribe details on the portal

NEET UG 2026: How to Fill NEET 2026 Scribe Details

Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their scribe information:

Step 1: Go to the official login portal: https://examinationservices.nic.in/neetc2026/root/CandidateLogin.aspx

Step 2: Add login credentials such as the Application Number and Password

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button

Step 4: Enter the required details of the scribe as per the instructions

Step 5: Review the information carefully and submit

Step 6: Once submitted, the details will be visible under the ‘View Application Form’ section and on the confirmation page

NEET UG 2026: Important Instructions

The ‘Register Scribe Details’ option will be visible only to eligible candidates

Candidates must ensure that the details entered are accurate, as they will be used during the examination

It is advised to complete the process within the given timeline to avoid last-minute issues

NEET UG 2026: Helpdesk Details

In case of any difficulty or queries, candidates can contact NTA through the following:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neet@nta.ac.in (or as specified: neetns.g2026@ntaac.in)

Official Websites:

https://www.nta.ac.in

https://neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites for the latest updates regarding NEET UG 2026.