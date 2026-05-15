NTA Opens JIPMAT 2026 Application Correction Window At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat; Make Changes Until May 17

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has released the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms through the official websites, nta.ac.in and JIPMAT Portal , from May 15 to May 17, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.

The JIPMAT 2026 exam will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at examination centers across India and abroad.

Direct Link To Check Notification

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Opens: May 15, 2026

Last Date to Edit Application Form: May 17, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

JIPMAT 2026 Exam Date: June 7, 2026

Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM (IST)

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit JIPMAT 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 application correction link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Edit the permitted fields.

Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the corrected application form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields

Candidates can check out the editable fields and non-editable fields below:

Fields That Cannot Be Changed

Candidates will not be allowed to modify the following details:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Photograph

Fields Allowed to Be Changed

Candidates can change only one of these fields:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Academic Details

Candidates can edit:

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination cities based on their permanent and present address (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidates) that ,is the Examination city selection.

Other Editable Fields

Candidates may also change:

Examination city choices

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD status (if not verified by UDID)

Signature

Aadhaar details (for candidates who did not register using Aadhaar)

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Additional Fee for Certain Changes

If changes in category or PwD/PwBD status result in a higher application fee, candidates will need to pay the difference online using the following:

Credit card

Debit card

Net banking

UPI

Any excess fee already paid will not be refunded.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Instructions for Candidates

The correction facility is available only once. After candidates make changes and submit the form, the application will be frozen, and no further edits will be allowed.

NTA has advised candidates to review their application forms carefully and make all necessary corrections before the deadline.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Helpdesk

For any queries related to JIPMAT 2026, candidates can contact NTA through:

Helpline number: 011-40759000

Email: jipmat@nta.ac.in