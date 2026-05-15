NTA Opens JIPMAT 2026 Application Correction Window At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat; Make Changes Until May 17

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency has released the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms through the official websites, and, from May 15 to May 17, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.
The JIPMAT 2026 exam will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at examination centers across India and abroad.
Direct Link To Check Notification
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window Opens: May 15, 2026
Last Date to Edit Application Form: May 17, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
JIPMAT 2026 Exam Date: June 7, 2026
Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM (IST)
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit JIPMAT 2026 Application Form
Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:
Step 1: Visit the official website at
Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 application correction link.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.
Step 4: Edit the permitted fields.
Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if applicable.
Step 6: Submit the corrected application form.
Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields
Candidates can check out the editable fields and non-editable fields below:
Fields That Cannot Be Changed
Candidates will not be allowed to modify the following details:
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent and present address
Emergency contact details
Photograph
Fields Allowed to Be Changed
Candidates can change only one of these fields:
Candidate’s name
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Academic Details
Candidates can edit:
Class 10 or equivalent details
Class 12 or equivalent details
Candidates shall be allowed to change examination cities based on their permanent and present address (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidates) that ,is the Examination city selection.
Other Editable Fields
Candidates may also change:
Examination city choices
Gender
Date of birth
Category
Sub-category/PwD/PwBD status (if not verified by UDID)
Signature
Aadhaar details (for candidates who did not register using Aadhaar)
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Additional Fee for Certain Changes
If changes in category or PwD/PwBD status result in a higher application fee, candidates will need to pay the difference online using the following:
Credit card
Debit card
Net banking
UPI
Any excess fee already paid will not be refunded.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Instructions for Candidates
The correction facility is available only once. After candidates make changes and submit the form, the application will be frozen, and no further edits will be allowed.
NTA has advised candidates to review their application forms carefully and make all necessary corrections before the deadline.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Helpdesk
For any queries related to JIPMAT 2026, candidates can contact NTA through:
Helpline number: 011-40759000
Email:
Candidates are advised to regularly visit and for the latest updates and announcements.