NTA Opens Correction Window For GAT-B, BET 2026 Applications Till April 13 At exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet; Check Editable Fields, Key Details Here

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Correction facility has been made available by the NTA for the candidates who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test–Biotechnology (GAT-B) and the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026. This is being done as an exceptional measure to enable candidates to rectify mistakes in their application form.

According to the notification issued by the agency, the examination for GAT-B and BET 2026 is planned to be held on May 17, 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to make the correction

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Important dates and time

Online Application Form: March 19 to April 9, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: April 9, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction Start Date: April 11, 2026

Last Date to Make Corrections: April 13, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Exam Date: May 17, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

GAT-B Exam Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

BET Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Medium of Question Paper: English

The agency has clarified that this is a one-time facility, and no further opportunity for corrections will be provided after the deadline.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Fields Allowed for Correction

Personal Details (Only ONE can be edited):

- Candidate Name

- Father’s Name

- Mother’s Name

- Photograph

- Signature

Academic Details (All editable):

- Class 10 / Equivalent details

- Graduation details

- Post-graduation details

Other Details (All editable):

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Category

- PwBD / Sub-category

Exam City:

- Change allowed only within the same State/UT

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Fields NOT Allowed for Correction

- Mobile Number

- Email Address

- Permanent Address

- Present Address

Note:

Only one-time correction is allowed.

Additional fee may apply for category/PwBD changes.

No refund will be given for excess payment.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Access the official website exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet/

Step 2: Login via your application credentials

Step 3: Select the link of the correction portal

Step 4: Modify necessary information in the application form

Step 5: Make payment of additional fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Submit and download the modified confirmation page

Direct link to make the correction

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Important Instructions for Candidates

Any correction requiring a change in category or PwBD status may lead to an additional fee.

The extra fee must be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

No refund will be issued for excess payments made.

The correction will be considered final only after successful fee payment, wherever applicable.

No corrections can be made beyond April 13, 2026.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Things to remember by candidates

It has been suggested to all candidates who have registered that they must make sure there are no mistakes before submitting the corrected information. As it is only one correction facility, they must be careful with their information modifications.

Candidates must keep checking the official sites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet for updates.

For any clarification, candidates can contact NTA at 011-69227700 or email at dbt@nta.ac.in.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to make the correction