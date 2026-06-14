NTA Opens Bank Re-confirmation Window For NEET UG 2026 Fee Refunds; Details Must Be Updated Before Admit Card Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a public notice announcing the opening of a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window for the refund of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee. The exam was conducted on May 3, 2026.

This step has been taken to ensure that refund amounts are successfully credited to the correct bank accounts of candidates.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Fee Refund Verification Link

Why the Correction Window Was Opened

According to official notice, during the verification of submitted bank account details, several discrepancies were found. These included incorrect account numbers, incomplete information, and invalid bank details provided by some candidates.

Additionally, the agency received multiple requests from candidates seeking an opportunity to correct or update their banking information to avoid refund failures.

OTP-Based Security System Introduced

To strengthen data security, NTA has made OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) mandatory for accessing the correction facility.

Candidates will only be able to view or update their bank details after verifying their registered mobile number via OTP.

Details Candidates Must Verify

After logging into the NEET (UG) 2026 portal using their application number and password, candidates must carefully confirm or update the following details:

Beneficiary name

Bank account number

Re-entered/confirmed account number

Bank name

IFSC code

Candidates may also upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of their bank passbook, if available, to support verification.

Important Instructions for Candidates

NTA has advised candidates to ensure that:

All bank details belong to the correct beneficiary account

The information entered is accurate to avoid refund delays

Login credentials and OTP are not shared with anyone for security reasons

The agency has also stated that correction of bank details must be completed before downloading the NEET (UG) 2026 admit card.

Helpdesk and Official Website

For assistance, candidates can contact:

Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has also urged candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates.