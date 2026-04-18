NTA NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in/niftee; Exam On April 26

NTA NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for Stage 2 of the NIFTEE 2026 examination. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the second stage can now check the city of their allotted exam centre by logging in on the official NIFT entrance portal.

As per the official notice issued on April 17, the Stage 2 examination for undergraduate programmes will be conducted on April 26, 2026 (Sunday). The city intimation slip is meant to help candidates plan their travel in advance and is not the final admit card. The admit card will be released separately in the coming days.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

Advance City Intimation for UG and PG 2026

Advance City Intimation for Artisans – 2026

Advance City Intimation for NLEA(UG) – 2026

NTA NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Exam City Intimation Slip: Exam Date

• Stage 2 exam date: April 26, 2026 (Sunday)

• Mode: As per course-specific test components and interviews

NTA NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/

Step 2: Click on the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 city intimation link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: The city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

Advance City Intimation for UG and PG 2026

Advance City Intimation for Artisans – 2026

Advance City Intimation for NLEA(UG) – 2026

NTA NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Exam City Intimation Slip: Stage 2 Assessment Components

In Stage 2, the assessment of candidates varies based on the course. Candidates who apply for B.Des. will sit for a Situation Test, which tests their creative ability, manipulation of materials, and model-making skills. The candidates applying under NLEA and Artisan category will have to sit for a studio test/skill test and an interview. The candidates applying for B.F.Tech (NLEA) will be tested through TAT and Interview.

It is recommended that the candidates ensure that they know their examination city and plan accordingly. For more information on admission cards and other relevant information, they can visit the official website of NTA.