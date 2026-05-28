NTA JIPMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in; Exam On June 7 In CBT Mode

NTA JIPMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check the city allotted to them by logging in at exam.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

As per the official notice, JIPMAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7 (Sunday) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM (IST) at centres across India and abroad.

The city intimation slip is meant to inform candidates about the location of their exam centre in advance, allowing them to plan their travel accordingly. However, NTA has clearly stated that this is not the admit card. The hall tickets will be issued separately, likely in the first week of June.

NTA JIPMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip: Key Exam Details

Exam Date: June 7, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

NTA JIPMAT 2026: Admit Card Update

Admit cards are not released yet

Expected release: First week of June 2026

NTA JIPMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 city intimation slip link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification

Step 5: Submit and download the slip for future reference.

In case of any issues while accessing the city slip, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at jipmat@nta.ac.in.

With the exam just days away, candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates and ensure all required documents are ready well in advance.