NTA Issues NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Released At neet.nta.nic.in, Exam On May 3

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now issued the hall tickets of NEET UG 2026 which has brought lakhs of aspiring students much closer to appearing in one of the most challenging undergraduate entrance exams in the country. The admit cards can now be downloaded from the official website in view of the exam taking place in the month of May.

The entrance exam for admission into medical courses like MBBS shall be held in the offline mode or pen-and-paper format from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Direct link to download admit card

Direct link to check the official notification

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Key Dates and Timings

Admit card release date: April 26, 2026

Exam date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mode of exam: Offline (pen-and-paper)

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Follow these simple steps to access the hall tickets

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link

Enter application number, password, and captcha code

View and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam day

Direct link to download admit card

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Students should carefully verify all information printed on the hall ticket:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Application number

Exam date and timing

Exam centre name and address

Photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to immediately contact the NTA helpline.

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Important Instructions for Candidates

Take a printout of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof

Report to the exam center well in advance

Follow the instructions given on the hall ticket

Avoid carrying any kind of prohibited things like mobile phones

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed the institutions to avoid giving any kind of leave in the next two days i.e., 2nd and 3rd May, barring some exceptional cases.

With only a few days remaining, it is recommended that the candidates check the details of their exam centers and have all the documents handy for a hassle-free experience during the exam.