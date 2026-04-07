NTA Issues Advisory For CUET UG 2026 Candidates Over Photograph–ID Mismatch; Upload Attested Certificate By April 10

The National testing Agency has released an advisory for the candidates regarding the mismatch of Photographs with the submitted Identity Proof Documents for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026).

The notification further said that some applicants registered using identity verification documents other than the Aadhaar Card. In certain instances, the candidates' live photos taken during the application process did not match the photos in the UIDA records.

In order to rectify this, the NTA has provided candidates with an opportunity to verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate, along with a recent photograph duly certified by their School/College Principal or Headmaster. However, if the above verifying authorities are not accessible, candidates may obtain attestation from a Class-I Gazetted Officer, such as a Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM, or a Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates)

In case of any issues or further clarifications related to CUET (UG) - 2026, candidates can reach the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuetug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2026 Correction Window Dates

Candidates can upload the duly signed certificate in PDF format via the following link sent to their registered email id between April 7 and April 10, 2026. Additionally, such candidates must bring a printed copy of the same document to the exam center for physical verification on the designated exam day.

Direct Link To Make Changes Here

Check Official Notification Link Here