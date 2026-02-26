NTA Invites Applications For NSSNET 2026 Registration: Know Key Dates, Application Process & Exam Pattern

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2026 registrations for admission to Class VI and VII on the official website. The registration will end on 18 March 2026 at 5 PM.

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: Important Dates

Submission of Application (Online): 25 February to 18 March 2026 (up to 05:00 PM)

Correction in Particulars: 20 March to 21 March 2026

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates are advised to check all entered details carefully before submission, as changes can only be made during the specified correction window.

Go to exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet , the official NTA website.

After selecting the "NSSNET 2026 registration" link, log in.

Fill out the application, attach the necessary files, and send it in.

The confirmation page can be printed or saved for later use.

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: Exam Pattern

Pattern of Test: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Duration of Test: 02:30 hours (2 hours 30 minutes)

Mode of Test: Pen and Paper (OMR-based)

Question Paper Medium: Bi-lingual (English & Hindi)

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: Exam Details

Date of Examination: 10 April 2026 (Friday)

Exam Fee: No Exam Fee

Timing of Examination: 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM

Exam City: exam center will be located in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area

NSSNET Registrations Window 2026: Eligibility and Admission Process

Admission into the Navyug School is based on merit and scores secured in the NSSNET Entrance Exam. Following the review of the answer sheets, a merit list will be released to determine the final admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year. For taking the NSSNET 2026 exam, there is no examination fee.