NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window Closes Today By 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Make Changes, Check Guidelines | Website: https://nta.ac.in/

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window today at 11:50 p.m. Candidates who applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026 may make changes to the form. This is being done as an exceptional measure to allow candidates to correct errors in their application forms.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to make the correction

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Important dates and time

Online Application Form: March 19 to April 9, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: April 9, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction Start Date: April 11, 2026

Last Date to Make Corrections: April 13, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Exam Date: May 17, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

GAT-B Exam Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

BET Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Medium of Question Paper: English

The organisation has made it clear that this is a one-time service and that there won't be any more chances for corrections after the deadline.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Fields Allowed for Correction

Personal Details (Only ONE can be edited):

- Candidate Name

- Father’s Name

- Mother’s Name

- Photograph

- Signature

Academic Details (All editable):

- Class 10 / Equivalent details

- Graduation details

- Post-graduation details

Other Details (All editable):

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Category

- PwBD / Sub-category

Exam City:

- Change allowed only within the same State/UT

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Fields NOT Allowed for Correction

- Mobile Number

- Email Address

- Permanent Address

- Present Address

Note:

Only one-time correction is allowed.

Additional fee may apply for category/PwBD changes.

No refund will be given for excess payment.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet/

Step 2: Enter your application credentials to log in.

Step 3: Choose the correction portal link

Step 4: Update the application form with the required information.

Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if any.

Step 6: Download and submit the updated confirmation page

Direct link to make the correction

NTA GAT-B, BET 2026 Correction Window: Things to remember by candidates

All registered candidates have been advised to double-check their information before submitting the updated version. They have to be cautious when making changes to the information because there is only one correction facility.

For updates, candidates should continue to visit the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet.

Candidates can reach NTA by email at dbt@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011-69227700 if they need any clarification.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to make the correction