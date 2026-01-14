NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended: The deadline for CUET PG 2026 registration has been extended by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates may apply for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses by visiting exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, the official CUET PG website.

The deadline for submitting an online application is January 20, 2026, according to the updated schedule.

Direct link for official announcement

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended: Important dates

Last date to submit CUET PG 2026 application: January 20, 2026

Correction window opens: January 23, 2026

Correction window closes: January 25, 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Step to register

Applicants must complete the following procedures in order to submit their application:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: Candidates must then register by providing their personal and academic information.

Step 3: After that, upload the supporting files, use any online payment method to cover the application fee, and submit.

Step 4: The screen will now display the confirmation page.

Step 5: Print the confirmation paper for your records after downloading it.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended:

Official announcement stated, "If a candidate has trouble applying for CUET (PG) 2026, they can email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000/011-69227700. Candidates are encouraged to visit the NTA's official website, https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, for the most recent information regarding the CUET (PG) 2026."

Candidates may also email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for further information about CUET (PG) 2026.