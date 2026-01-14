 NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in

NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in

NTA has extended the CUET PG 2026 registration deadline. Candidates can now apply for postgraduate courses through exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg till January 20, 2026. The correction window will be open from January 23 to January 25, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended: The deadline for CUET PG 2026 registration has been extended by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates may apply for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses by visiting exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, the official CUET PG website.

The deadline for submitting an online application is January 20, 2026, according to the updated schedule.

Direct link for official announcement

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended: Important dates

FPJ Shorts
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over FY25
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over FY25
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Here's List Of Documents You Can Use Other Than Voter ID For Polling
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Here's List Of Documents You Can Use Other Than Voter ID For Polling

Last date to submit CUET PG 2026 application: January 20, 2026

Correction window opens: January 23, 2026

Correction window closes: January 25, 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Step to register

Applicants must complete the following procedures in order to submit their application:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: Candidates must then register by providing their personal and academic information.

Step 3: After that, upload the supporting files, use any online payment method to cover the application fee, and submit.

Step 4: The screen will now display the confirmation page.

Step 5: Print the confirmation paper for your records after downloading it.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026 Extended:

Official announcement stated, "If a candidate has trouble applying for CUET (PG) 2026, they can email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000/011-69227700. Candidates are encouraged to visit the NTA's official website, https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, for the most recent information regarding the CUET (PG) 2026."

Candidates may also email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for further information about CUET (PG) 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Lowered After 2 Counselling Rounds To Fill Vacant Seats
NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Lowered After 2 Counselling Rounds To Fill Vacant Seats
NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in
NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 Out At ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 Out At ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here